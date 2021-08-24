Popular Cork beach closed due to dangerous jellyfish

Another dangerous jellyfish sighting has closed a popular Cork beach on Tuesday.

Fountainstown Beach in the Carrigaline Municipal District was red-flagged by lifeguards after a sighting of a Portuguese Man O' War jellyfish around 2pm.

The Portuguese Man O'War was spotted on two separate Cork beaches. Picture: Cork County Council Beachguards Facebook

Yesterday, Garrylucas beach in Garrettstown was closed for the same reason and over the weekend sightings of the nasty jellies were reported at Owenahincha Beach, Long Strand and Garretstown.

Fountainstown beach, Co Cork on Sunday. Pic; Larry Cummins

The Cork County Lifeguard Service posted some tips and advice for beach users who may encounter jellyfish while visiting a coastal area.

“Beach users are advised of the possibility of the presence of Portuguese Man O’ War jellyfish at some of Cork’s beaches. These jellyfish have been spotted at local beaches. The public are advised that the jellyfish can be present on the shore and in the water.

The lifeguarding service warned that these jellyfish can inflict severe stings and contact should be avoided.

First aid treatment for jellyfish stings is as follows:

Ensure you don't get stung yourself when aiding others Remove any attached tentacles with a gloved hand, stick, or towel (none of these available use your fingertips)

Do not rub the affected area (this may result in further venom release)

Rinse the affected area copiously with seawater (do not use freshwater, vinegar, alcohol or urine)

Apply a ‘dry cold pack’ to the area (i.e. place a cold pack or ice inside a plastic bag and then wrap this package in a t-shirt or other piece of cloth)

Use HOT WATER for Portuguese Man o' War stings at approximately 45° Celsius for 20 minutes

Seek medical attention if there is anything other than minor discomfort

If the patient is suffering from swelling, breathing difficulties, palpitation or chest tightness then transfer to the nearest emergency department urgently

Report any sightings on beaches@corkcoco.ie

Check out Water Safety Ireland's guide to identifying jellyfish on Watersafety.ie and for further information on water safety, visit watersafety.ie.