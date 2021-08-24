CMO encourages people to continue to wear masks as 1,571 Covid-19 cases recorded

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has encouraged people to continue to wear masks as 1,571cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 307 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 55 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan said that on average, there have been 1,814 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported per day for the last five days with a 14-day incidence of 526 per 100,000 population now being recorded.

“This is an extremely high incidence of disease circulating in our communities.

“Mask wearing is a simple and effective way of breaking the chains of transmission. If you are infected but do not have symptoms or have yet to develop symptoms, you can still spread the virus to others. Face masks help reduce this risk.

By wearing a mask, you protect those around you. In January 2021, 94% of people reported wearing face masks in public places, and 93% in February and in March. As of this month, that figure has dropped to 84%.

“Please, continue to wear a mask in indoor settings like retail, on public transport and in restaurants and in crowded outdoor settings. This remains a simple but important measure that we all can take to prevent this virus spreading in our communities,” he said.

Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, said that modelling has shown that the peak of the current wave of infections caused by the Delta variant will soon be reached.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health pictured at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health. Picture Paddy Cummins /Collins Dublin

“We have been living with Covid-19 restrictions for a significant period of time – it is now 542 days since we reported the first case of Covid-19 in Ireland. It is understandable that many of us are tired of the public health measures that we continue to advise.

“Unfortunately, this disease continues to evolve and the very best way we can protect ourselves and each other is to continue to do our very best to follow the public health advice.

“A high level of protection against the spread of disease is on the horizon once all of us who are eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine do so, and importantly, once we all complete the full dosing schedule. You will be fully protected seven to 14 days after your first dose,” he said.

Dr Michael Power, HSE, Clinical Lead for Intensive Care pictured at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

National Clinical Lead, HSE Critical Care Programme and Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at Beaumont Hospital, Dr Michael Power, said that there are currently 55 people in intensive care in hospitals across the county and that critical care is the last defence against Covid-19.

All of our ICUs have limited capacity – when ICU beds are required by patients with Covid-19, it reduces what is available in the system for other patients who require critical care.

“The best way for all of us to protect our critical care capacity and our health service is to complete our vaccination programmes as soon as possible and to continue to follow the public health advice. Please do all you can to avoid transmitting this disease to your family, your friends, your co-workers and to those in your community,” he said.

Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory and Medical Virologist, Dr Cillian De Gascun, said that about 60% of people with Covid-19 who are currently receiving critical care are people who are eligible to be vaccinated, reminding people to receive a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as eligible to do so.