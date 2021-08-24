'One of those days we’ll always remember': Cork's Annmount marks 130 years of community 

Local residents have been praised for their ‘community bond’ by the Lord Mayor of Cork city, at a street party to celebrate more than a century of togetherness over the weekend.

Despite storm warnings earlier in the week, residents of a small street in the heart of the South Parish came together to celebrate 130 years of the area itself.

Annmount on Friars Walk was opened in 1891, with its sister street Maymount open six years later.

The street has seen many families come and go over the years but has also welcomed new people to ensure it remains a vibrant street.

Cllr. Colm Kelleher, Lord Mayor of Cork pictured speaking with Marie Finn. Picture: Clare Keogh

Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr Colm Kelleher (FF) dropped by to get the day underway and paid tribute to the “community bond” that was obvious among the gathering.

“This event highlights the great spirit of community that is at the heart of life in Cork,” he said.

Former Lord Mayor and current Independent Councillor Mick Finn, who lives in Annmount, said the street party to mark 130 years was a celebration of the people and the place for everyone associated with it.

“Despite storm warnings earlier in the week, residents of a small street in the heart of the South Parish celebrated 130 years in style with an outdoor event blessed with sunshine,” he said.

Cllr. Colm Kelleher, Lord Mayor of Cork pictured with Sophie Hegarty and Conor Sheehan. Picture: Clare Keogh

“Past and present residents of Annmount on Friars Walk - opened in 1891 - celebrated in style with food prepared by all, music and magic.

“It was a fabulous event and it was great to see former residents - some of whom left over 50 years ago - return and join in the festivities,” added Cllr Finn.

Cllr Finn thanked the many people who assisted with the logistics of the day, all those who provided food and drinks and those who entertained the adults and children.

“It was one of those days we’ll always remember and hopefully we will continue to do other events in the future as a small, urban community.”