Residential development in Ballincollig refused planning permission 

A proposed residential development consisting of 62 houses in the Ballincollig area has been refused planning permission by Cork City Council.

In December, CLBK Construction Services Ltd sought permission for the development at a site located in the townlands of Coolroe and Classes in Ballincollig.

The subject site is bounded to the south by the existing residential development at The Willows, to the east by The Westcourt Heights and to the west by The Sycamores.

The proposed houses would have been a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom properties.

In documentation submitted with the application, it was stated that the development would be a "mix of different house types" and that the properties would all have a "distinct and recognisable architectural language". 

However, the plans have recently been refused permission. 

Reasons for decision 

In making the decision, planners at Cork City Council said they were unsatisfied about the layout and design of the proposed development at the north east corner of the site, stating there was “inadequate private open space” in terms of quality and quantity for some of the units in the development plans.

Council planners also expressed concern about the “potential for overlooking from adjoining houses”.

The planning authority also considered that the house design for house number 60 was “at variance to the character of the houses to its immediate north” and would therefore have “a negative impact on the visual amenities of the area”.

Council planners also expressed concern over access to the site.

“The planning authority is not satisfied on the basis of the information submitted that the development as proposed within this planning application site boundary can deliver appropriate access to the site and is not satisfied that the applicant has sufficient legal interest to enable the carrying out of the proposed development and access to the site,” they said.

