Cork businesses, community groups, organisations and individuals invited to enter the Pakman Awards

INDIVIDUALS, businesses, community groups, and organisations across Cork have until this Friday to enter the Pakman Awards.

The Pakman Awards, which is now in its seventh year, are national environmental awards that recognise excellence in sustainability, waste management, recycling, and efforts to reduce climate change in Ireland.

There have been two previous winners from Cork in University College Cork and Forge Hill Recycling Ltd.

Commenting on the awards, Séamus Clancy, CEO of Repak said:

“In 2019, University College Cork won the Environmental Education & Awareness Initiative and in 2018, Forge Hill Recycling Ltd won the Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility of The Year Award.

"Despite difficult conditions, most businesses and organisations have continued to implement exemplary waste management, sustainability, and recycling practices,” he said.

Mr Clancy added:

“A Pakman Award is one of the highest environmental accolades any organisation can win and the perfect way to demonstrate your organisations’ sustainability achievements."

"From recycling practices to waste collection operators, there is a category for everyone committed to protecting the environment for future generations," he added.

With categories spanning community recycling initiatives to packaging innovation and waste management, the Pakman Awards recognises leadership and innovation in the environmental sector.

The 2020 Pakman Awards, like all businesses, was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, category entrants are invited to submit examples of their environmental efforts from the past two years, rather than 12 months.

This year sees the introduction of a new category, the Online Green Packaging Award.

This Award is open to producers and retailers of e-commerce packaging, recognising innovation in sustainable packaging with an emphasis on reducing, reuse, and recycle.

The deadline for entries is Friday, August 27th. For more information, visit www.pakman.ie.