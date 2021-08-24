'We try to be happy, but there is no justice':Enduring pain for families left behind in Cork's unsolved murders

The body of the 54-year-old from Killeenreendowney Avenue in Ballyphehane was found in Shippool in Innishannon on June 12, 1981 — almost a week after she disappeared.
In 2010, the Real IRA claimed responsibility for the unsolved murder of Kieran O’Flynn which occurred at his home on the Thornhill Estate, Cork, on June 7, 2001. The 39-year-old, who had a conviction for importing cannabis, was shot after going to answer a knock on the door of his house at around 11.15pm. The gunman fired four shots through the door. His death came six years after brother-in-law Michael Crinnion was gunned down after he took a phone call near the doorway of a pub on Barrack Street on April 8, 1995. His murder also remains unsolved.
The 41-year-old was getting into his car when he was shot in Westlawn estate in January 2010. The red Liteace used to carry the murderer away from the scene was found burnt out in nearby Waterfall a short time later. The Real IRA claimed responsibility for the Staunton murder within days.
On August 13, 2005, he was shot a number of times as he returned to his home at Oldcourt in Greenfields in Ballincollig at 10pm. He had just arrived home from an outing with his partner and 18-month-old son when confronted by a lone gunman. The gunman escaped in a dark-coloured Honda car parked nearby and it was later found burnt out.
The 73-year-old was found dead in his home on Templeacre Avenue in Gurranabraher after midday on November 6, 2007 by his brother Robert. It is believed he had been killed some hours earlier, late on November 5. Nobody has ever been questioned or charged in relation to the murder. There was no sign of a forced entry at the home but Mr Hornibrook had always left his door unlocked.
There was also no sign of robbery. However, an inquest into his death heard Gussie’s hands had been bound to his sides by two neck-ties. He had cuts to both sides of his face, blood on his hands, several rib fractures and other bone fractures. Gardaí feel that one man has vital information which could progress the investigation. The man rang Gurranabraher Garda Station on November 7 2017 at 9.55am and spoke to Detective Garda Derek Mulcahy for five and a half minutes.