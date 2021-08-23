'40,000 people in a stadium but I can't work': Cork musician expresses frustration at restrictions

People in the entertainment industry in Cork have reacted to the large crowds that were seen to gather following Cork’s clash with Limerick at Croke Park on Sunday.

It comes following calls from those in the industry for a clear roadmap to the return of indoor performances and live music.

Cork singer-songwriter Roy Buckley said that while it was “fantastic” to see crowds supporting their county at the stadium on Sunday, that it is also “hard to understand”.

“It’s fantastic to see crowds at Croke Park supporting their county and creating a great atmosphere in the stadium. It’s something we have missed and it’s a huge part of Ireland’s tradition and culture, the same as music and art is a huge part of Ireland’s rich culture and heritage so it’s really hard to understand how 40,000 people can attend a sporting event but live entertainers can’t go to work.

“How can 40,000 people sing sporting songs and anthems in Croke park with no masks on, but entertainers can’t sing in the controlled environment of an indoor venue?

“We all saw the fans roaring and shouting and hugging and singing all throughout the All-Ireland final, it was brilliant to see it but also frustrating because we are all still not allowed to go to work,” he said.

“Social media was awash with photos and videos of GAA fans entering and exiting the stadium with no social distancing. It was wonderful to see some live music with the marching band performing on the pitch to 40,000 people, many of us were surprised they were allowed to play at all.

“We saw pubs and venues with enthusiastic fans all chanting and singing and while it’s great to see a bit of normality, it is extremely difficult as an entertainer to fathom the reasoning behind keeping us from going back to work after waiting a long 18 months,” he said.

He said that the live entertainment industry needs a definite date for when those in the industry can return to earning a living and planning for their futures.

“We have been ignored for too long, we have been overlooked and insulted by being told to reskill. We have endured the frustration of watching every other sector going back to work and we are tired of watching live events resume in other countries while we are still getting the cold shoulder here in Ireland.

"Enough is enough, we need an exact date to get back to work so we can get our livelihoods and careers back on track,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media told The Echo that while the Department of Health has not been liaising directly with them on the safe return of live events, that the Department of Health “has an input at Government on this as it has on all other Covid-19 related matters”.

“The Government has indicated that a clear roadmap will be published by the end of August which will include the sustainable reopening of activities in the live entertainment, culture and arts sectors.

“As with every other reopening, the government’s objective is that once a sector reopens, there should be no going back,” the spokesperson said.