'Consider each activity you take part in for its level of risk' says CMO as 1,592 Covid cases are confirmed

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at the Department of Health has this evening urged people to weigh up the level of risk involved when participating in various activities as the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 continues to rise.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 1,592 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 318 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.

"Over the course of the last seven days, 32 people with Covid-19 were admitted to critical care facilities and today, there are a total of 60 people with Covid-19 receiving critical care," Dr Tony Holohan said.

"The median age of those in ICU is 55 - this means that 50% of the patients currently in ICU with Covid-19 are aged less than 55 years.

"Over the weekend, we reported that the number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital in a single day had reached a level not seen since mid-February this year.

"Unfortunately, all of this indicates that we are still not at the peak of this wave of Covid-19 and that many people continue to experience severe illness due to Covid-19," he continued.

Dr Holohan said while the vaccination programme "continues to offer great hope", at this point in time, only 53% of 16 to 29-year-olds are fully vaccinated and that this age group continues to account for the highest incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland.

He urged anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine to do so as soon as possible.

"It is vital that all of us complete our vaccination schedule – you will be fully protected seven to 14 days after your second dose.

"Consider each activity you take part in for its level of risk.

"Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate, keep your distance and avoid crowds.

"Manage your social contacts and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others," Dr Holohan said.

He implored anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, to self-isolate immediately and arrange a test through the HSE or their GP.