Emergency services at the scene of an incident in Cork city

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Bishopstown.

Two units from Anglesea Street fire station are responding to a tractor on fire in the Model Farm Road area.

The alarm was raised shortly before 3:30pm.

Firefighters are fighting the blaze using a Class B foam to knock the fire quickly. Smoke may be visible in the area, slow down on surrounding roads. pic.twitter.com/95Zcd2WhHt — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 23, 2021

In a tweet this afternoon, the fire service stated that crews are using a Class B foam to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible.

"Smoke may be visible in the area, slow down on surrounding roads," they advised.