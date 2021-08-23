Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 15:56

Emergency services at the scene of an incident in Cork city

Emergency services at the scene of an incident in Cork city

Two units from the fire service are responding to a tractor on fire on the Model Farm Road. Picture credit: Cork City Fire Brigade

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Bishopstown. 

Two units from Anglesea Street fire station are responding to a tractor on fire in the Model Farm Road area.

The alarm was raised shortly before 3:30pm.

In a tweet this afternoon, the fire service stated that crews are using a Class B foam to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible. 

"Smoke may be visible in the area, slow down on surrounding roads," they advised. 

Read More

Fire crews responding to overturned slurry tank trailer in Cork; public asked to avoid the area

More in this section

Fire crews responding to overturned slurry tank trailer in Cork; public asked to avoid the area Fire crews responding to overturned slurry tank trailer in Cork; public asked to avoid the area
Cork's weather this week: Hot, hot, hot! Cork's weather this week: Hot, hot, hot!
Green light for plans for student accommodation complex in Cork city  Green light for plans for student accommodation complex in Cork city 
emergency services
Pics: 'Worst littering in 20 years in Cork city' following Cork-Limerick game

Pics: 'Worst littering in 20 years in Cork city' following Cork-Limerick game

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more