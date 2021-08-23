Cork's weather this week: Hot, hot, hot!

Grab the sunscreen and throw on the shorts, because the weather is set to simmer for the week with dry, warm sunny days forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as well as early predictions hinting at a warm weekend.

Monday is set to stay between 20 and 23 degrees with light easterly winds with Tuesday night set to be dry and clear likely to have lowest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees.

Met Eireann has predicted that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be “dry, warm and sunny days with light winds” with temperatures rising as high as 25 degrees.

On Thursday the highest temperatures will be in the southwest as the winds take on the northerly aspect with a little more cloud in the northeast keeping temperatures at about 20 degrees there.

On Friday the higher temperatures will be away from east facing coasts as the winds go easterly again, with temperatures along the east coast no lower than 20 degrees.

The national meteorology body also said that early indications suggest that the settled spell will continue into the weekend, with mostly dry weather and mid-twenties temperatures although there may be showers at times.