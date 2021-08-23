Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 09:01

Praised for 'dedication' commitment and resilience': Official homecoming for Olympic rowing team

The Lightweight Men's Double Olympic gold medalists Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan with the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan and An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

Maeve Lee

ROWING Ireland and Cork County Council hosted an official homecoming for the Irish Olympic rowing team at the National Rowing Centre in Farran, Co Cork, over the weekend.

The event was attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin as well as Mayor of the County of Cork Gillian Coughlan, minister of state for sport Jack Chambers, Rowing Ireland CEO Michelle Carpenter, Rowing Ireland president Eamonn Colclough, Cork County Council deputy CEO Clodagh Henehan, and the Australian Ambassador to Ireland, Gary Gray.

Speaking at the homecoming, Mr Martin thanked the athletes for their “courage, for their hard work, for their dedication and commitment and resilience”.

The Taoiseach said that every member of Team Ireland has done the country proud this year.

Speaking to the athletes, he said they have made history, which at such a young age is a “wonderful thing”.

Mr Martin said that he regarded the Olympics and the athletes’ performances “as a catalyst for others to participate in sport”.

