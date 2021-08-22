Legacy of Michael Collins is to ‘learn from the past’, says Minister

BY commemorating Michael Collins, we are making a powerful statement about our faith in the future, according to Minister Heather Humphreys.

The Minister for Social Protection, Justice, and Rural and Community Development made the comment earlier while speaking at a virtual event to mark the 99th anniversary of the death of Collins.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers of the annual commemoration at Béal na Bláth opted for a virtual event this year.

Speaking at the event, Ms Humphreys acknowledged the huge effort of the commemoration committee which had worked to ensure that this year’s event could take place.

Ms Humphreys said it was a “great honour” to deliver the Béal na Bláth annual commemoration.

“When I first entered politics as a novice county councillor back in 2003, if you had told me that I would be here today, giving the oration on the 99th anniversary of the death of Michael Collins, I would not have believed it,” she said.

“People say politics is a journey — it’s true — and sometimes the destination you arrive at can surprise even you.”

In her address, she described Béal na Bláth as a beautiful part of the countryside that will forever be associated with the tragedy and loss of Collins.

“By gathering every year to commemorate that tragedy and loss we now find it is also associated with new ideas for facing the great challenges of our time,” she said.

Part of Collins’ “great legacy” was showing us that “while we should not be bound by the past, we can learn from it”, she said. “Our history challenges us, it provokes us, and it sometimes inspires us,” she added.

“By commemorating Collins, we are making a powerful statement about our faith in the future.”

Now, as we emerge from the pandemic, we have a unique generational opportunity to reimagine that future, she said.

“As we look to the future our guiding objective should be not just to build back, but to build back better and fairer, ensuring an inclusive recovery for all our citizens.”