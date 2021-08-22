Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 21:56

Legacy of Michael Collins is to ‘learn from the past’, says Minister

Legacy of Michael Collins is to ‘learn from the past’, says Minister

The Minister for Social Protection, Justice, and Rural and Community Development made the comment earlier while speaking at a virtual event to mark the 99th anniversary of the death of Collins.Pic; Larry Cummins. 

Maeve Lee

BY commemorating Michael Collins, we are making a powerful statement about our faith in the future, according to Minister Heather Humphreys.

The Minister for Social Protection, Justice, and Rural and Community Development made the comment earlier while speaking at a virtual event to mark the 99th anniversary of the death of Collins.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers of the annual commemoration at Béal na Bláth opted for a virtual event this year.

Speaking at the event, Ms Humphreys acknowledged the huge effort of the commemoration committee which had worked to ensure that this year’s event could take place.

Ms Humphreys said it was a “great honour” to deliver the Béal na Bláth annual commemoration.

“When I first entered politics as a novice county councillor back in 2003, if you had told me that I would be here today, giving the oration on the 99th anniversary of the death of Michael Collins, I would not have believed it,” she said.

“People say politics is a journey — it’s true — and sometimes the destination you arrive at can surprise even you.”

In her address, she described Béal na Bláth as a beautiful part of the countryside that will forever be associated with the tragedy and loss of Collins.

“By gathering every year to commemorate that tragedy and loss we now find it is also associated with new ideas for facing the great challenges of our time,” she said.

Part of Collins’ “great legacy” was showing us that “while we should not be bound by the past, we can learn from it”, she said. “Our history challenges us, it provokes us, and it sometimes inspires us,” she added.

“By commemorating Collins, we are making a powerful statement about our faith in the future.”

Now, as we emerge from the pandemic, we have a unique generational opportunity to reimagine that future, she said.

“As we look to the future our guiding objective should be not just to build back, but to build back better and fairer, ensuring an inclusive recovery for all our citizens.”

Read More

Rich history of iconic Cork company to be preserved at library

More in this section

Covid-19 latest: 1,688 new cases confirmed with increase in number in hospital  Covid-19 latest: 1,688 new cases confirmed with increase in number in hospital 
Red flag in place at Cork beach due to sighting of venomous jellyfish Red flag in place at Cork beach due to sighting of venomous jellyfish
Gardaí issue appeal for teenager missing from village near Cork border Gardaí issue appeal for teenager missing from village near Cork border
cork politics
Emergency Services Stock

Update: Normal operations resume at Cork shopping centre following incident 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more