Cork parish postpones planned confirmation ceremonies amid roadmap uncertainty 

WITH continued uncertainty over the next stage of the roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions, a Cork City parish has made the decision to postpone its Confirmation ceremonies which had been planned for early September.

In a letter addressed to parents and guardians, the North Cathedral confirmed that Confirmations which were due to be celebrated on September 3 and 4 would be postponed.

In the letter, the parish priests stated that this decision is due to “uncertainty” as they await government guidance on when the sacraments can be celebrated.

“We know that you and your child will be very disappointed, but we want to give you at least two weeks’ notice and some certainty in relation to the date,” they said.

Spokesman for the Diocese of Cork and Ross, Fr Tom Hayes said the situation is the same in all parishes.

“We await the lifting of restrictions on them by the government which we hope will be soon.”

One mother, who did not wish to be named, said her son is due to make his First Holy Communion on September 11.

She said she is still “none the wiser” on the plans for the ceremony, and stressed that families need to know in time whether the ceremonies can go ahead.

“I actually don’t mind whether it is on or off because I can’t see it going ahead at this stage so basically notice, to let us know whether it is going ahead or not,” she said.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould called for a definite date from government.

“Surely at this stage, they should give them a timeline for when people can reopen and plan for.

“People are probably frustrated at the moment because there are children involved...

“They need a bit of certainty and it’s just not good enough that people don’t know.”