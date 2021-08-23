More than 8,000 children waiting for appointments at Cork hospitals 

Figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) — the first such figures published since the cyberattack on the HSE — show 8,033 children were waiting for an appointment, while more than 2,500 were on the waiting list for an outpatient appointment for at least one year.
Cork University Hospital (CUH) had the highest number of children awaiting outpatient appointments, with a total of 5,326, while there were 1,968 on the list at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH), 547 at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH), 152 waiting in Mallow General Hospital, and 40 at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).
Meanwhile nationally, over 7,900 children were awaiting inpatient appointments at the end of July — these figures included more than 400 children in Cork.
According to the latest NTPF figures, at the end of last month, there were almost 65,000 adults awaiting outpatient appointments in Cork hospitals.
There were 30,721 awaiting appointments at CUH, while 20,789 were waiting at SIVUH.