Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 15:40

Covid-19 latest: 1,688 new cases confirmed with increase in number in hospital 

1,688 new cases have been confirmed today. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Maeve Lee

A FURTHER 1,688 new cases of Covid-19 have today been confirmed.

The Department of Health is today reporting 1,688 confirmed cases of the virus.

As of 8am today, 314 Covid-19 patients are in hospital of which 59 are in ICU.

In a tweet earlier today, Head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) Paul Reid said almost 6.6m vaccines have now been administered.

He said that 91% of adults are partially vaccinated while 85% are fully vaccinated. 

However, referring to the hospitalisation figures, he warned that the threat "is still very real".

On Saturday, there were 259 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 54 in ICU.

