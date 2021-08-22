Covid-19 latest: 1,688 new cases confirmed with increase in number in hospital 

A FURTHER 1,688 new cases of Covid-19 have today been confirmed.

The Department of Health is today reporting 1,688 confirmed cases of the virus.

As of 8am today, 314 Covid-19 patients are in hospital of which 59 are in ICU.

In a tweet earlier today, Head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) Paul Reid said almost 6.6m vaccines have now been administered.

He said that 91% of adults are partially vaccinated while 85% are fully vaccinated.

However, referring to the hospitalisation figures, he warned that the threat "is still very real".

Vaccinations continue this weekend. Almost 6.6M now administered. 91% of adults partially vaccinated & 85% fully. 135,000 12-15s registered & 77,000 now administered. But the threat is still very real as 314 #covid19 patients now hospitalised & 54 in ICU. Take good care @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 22, 2021

On Saturday, there were 259 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 54 in ICU.