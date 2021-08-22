Red flag in place at Cork beach due to sighting of venomous jellyfish

A RED flag is in place at a Cork beach this afternoon following a sighting of a Portuguese Man O' War jellyfish.

Garrettstown Beach today announced that it has changed to a red flag following a sighting of a Portuguese Man O' War jellyfish.

On Saturday, there was also a sighting of a similar jellyfish washed up nearby at Garrylucas Beach.

Following the sighting in Garrylucas, in a Facebook post, Cork County Council Beachguards said that they will be walking their areas of operation first thing this morning to check if any more of the jellyfish had washed up on the beach.

The Portuguese Man O' War spotted evening washed up at Garrylucas Beach.

Portuguese Man O' War jellyfish are venomous and a sting from these are said to be very painful.

The tentacles of the jellyfish can be up to 45 metres long and are painfully venomous, according to the National Geographic website.