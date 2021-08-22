Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 14:51

Red flag in place at Cork beach due to sighting of venomous jellyfish

Red flag in place at Cork beach due to sighting of venomous jellyfish

The jellyfish was spotted on two beaches. Pic: Cork Co Co Beachguards Facebook

Maeve Lee

A RED flag is in place at a Cork beach this afternoon following a sighting of a Portuguese Man O' War jellyfish.

Garrettstown Beach today announced that it has changed to a red flag following a sighting of a Portuguese Man O' War jellyfish.

On Saturday, there was also a sighting of a similar jellyfish washed up nearby at Garrylucas Beach.

Following the sighting in Garrylucas, in a Facebook post, Cork County Council Beachguards said that they will be walking their areas of operation first thing this morning to check if any more of the jellyfish had washed up on the beach.

The Portuguese Man O' War spotted evening washed up at Garrylucas Beach.
The Portuguese Man O' War spotted evening washed up at Garrylucas Beach.

Portuguese Man O' War jellyfish are venomous and a sting from these are said to be very painful.

The tentacles of the jellyfish can be up to 45 metres long and are painfully venomous, according to the National Geographic website.

Read More

Public invited to join free sand art event on Cork beach

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Aug 2, 2021 Covid-19 latest: 2,125 new cases as CMO expresses concern over hospital numbers
Cork v Limerick: Where and when you can watch the Rebels in today's All Ireland final Cork v Limerick: Where and when you can watch the Rebels in today's All Ireland final
Public invited to join free sand art event on Cork beach Public invited to join free sand art event on Cork beach
cork beaches
Gardaí issue appeal for teenager missing from village near Cork border

Gardaí issue appeal for teenager missing from village near Cork border

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more