Gardaí issue appeal for teenager missing from village near Cork border

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager (15) who is missing from her home near the Cork border.

Michealah Quinlan, 15 years is missing from Ballyagran, County Limerick since yesterday morning Friday 20 August 2021.

Michealah is described as being approximately 5’2” in height, slim build and has long brown hair with blue eyes.

It is unknown what Michealah was wearing when she went missing.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Michealah Quinlan (15).

Gardaí and Michealah's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.