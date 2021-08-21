Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 17:14

Covid-19 latest: 2,125 new cases as CMO expresses concern over hospital numbers

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan described the upward trend of serious infection as of significant concern. 

Maeve Lee

AN additional 2,125 cases of Covid-19 have today been confirmed.

As of 8 am today, 259 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 54 are in ICU.

In a tweet today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the number of newly confirmed cases in hospital in the last 24 hours has reached a level that has not been seen since mid-February.

He said the upward trend in serious infection is of “significant concern” and increasing the pressure on frontline healthcare services.

Dr Holohan said the vaccination programme is “vital” to our collective effort to minimise transmission.

“I would urge those who are unvaccinated to come forward for vaccination as soon as possible and to take all recommended doses to limit your risk of severe infection.

“It is critical for everyone to stay safe by following the public health advice as part of their daily routine," he said.

“To protect yourself, consider each activity for its level of risk to your health, regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate [and] look out for each other by keeping 2m distance, avoid crowds, manage your social contacts [and] chose outdoors where possible for meeting others.”

Garda warning over Covid text message scams

