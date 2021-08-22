Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 09:00

Cork v Limerick: Where and when you can watch the Rebels in today's All Ireland final

Cork v Limerick: Where and when you can watch the Rebels in today's All Ireland final

Cork Gaa Super Fans, Liam Corcoran, 11 month old Ben O'Driscoll, Cyril Kavanagh, Betty Donnelly, Patrick O'Shea, Harry Dineen and Eliza O'Driscoll. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

It's finally here! 

Today is All Ireland hurling final day and Limerick are all that lie between Cork and the Liam MacCarthy cup. 

Cork last lifted Liam 16 years ago, in 2005, and their last final was in 2013, so it will be a day to remember at Croke Park.

While 40,000 lucky ticketholders are on the way to Croke Park, the rest of us will have to cheer on our heroes on the small (or maybe big) screen. 

Throw-in is at 3.30pm, with match live on RTÉ2 from 2pm. 

The match can also be viewed on Sky Sports Arena, where coverage starts at 2.30pm. 

If you need still more hurling, or you were lucky enough to have a ticket and want to catch up on analysis, all the major talking points will be discussed on The Sunday Game, on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm. 

Need to get up to speed? 

Here's the Cork team chosen to face reigning champions Limerick. 

Read More

Cork v Limerick: Shane Kingston and Eoin Cadogan called into starting 15

Here is just a taste of the excitement building around city and county all week. 

Read More

'Tremendous excitement' as Cork clubs await the All Ireland Hurling Final

Here's Echo hurling reporter Denis Hurley's view of what Cork need to do to win. 

Read More

All-Ireland hurling final preview: Limerick beatable but Cork need a lot to go right

Not long to go now, and boy are we ready for this! 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Aug 2, 2021 Covid-19 latest: 2,125 new cases as CMO expresses concern over hospital numbers
Public invited to join free sand art event on Cork beach Public invited to join free sand art event on Cork beach
UPDATE: Woman missing from Cork city found safe and well  UPDATE: Woman missing from Cork city found safe and well 
all ireland hurling final 2021
Gardaí issue appeal for teenager missing from village near Cork border

Gardaí issue appeal for teenager missing from village near Cork border

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more