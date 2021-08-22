Cork v Limerick: Where and when you can watch the Rebels in today's All Ireland final

It's finally here!

Today is All Ireland hurling final day and Limerick are all that lie between Cork and the Liam MacCarthy cup.

Cork last lifted Liam 16 years ago, in 2005, and their last final was in 2013, so it will be a day to remember at Croke Park.

While 40,000 lucky ticketholders are on the way to Croke Park, the rest of us will have to cheer on our heroes on the small (or maybe big) screen.

Throw-in is at 3.30pm, with match live on RTÉ2 from 2pm.

The match can also be viewed on Sky Sports Arena, where coverage starts at 2.30pm.

If you need still more hurling, or you were lucky enough to have a ticket and want to catch up on analysis, all the major talking points will be discussed on The Sunday Game, on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm.

Here's the Cork team chosen to face reigning champions Limerick.

