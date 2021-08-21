Public invited to join free sand art event on Cork beach

YOUGHAL beach is the setting for a 'sand art' event this weekend that is sure to appeal to nature lovers or those hoping to learn more about the wildlife that is living right on their doorstep.

Cork Nature Network has announced that they will be hosting a sand art event at Youghal beach on Sunday 22 August.

Starting at 9.30 AM, Irish artist Sean Corcoran will be present on the day to create a life-size image of an Otter in the sand.

An avid animal lover and artist, Sean said he was “delighted to be putting a spotlight on the great work being carried out by Cork Nature Network”.

“Join me on the day to find out more about what CNN is doing to protect otter habitats in the urban environment."

The event aims to raise awareness about the Cork Otter Project while also showing locals the wildlife that is living right on their own doorstep.

The Cork Otter project began in 2015 when a survey was undertaken on the River Bride in Cork City.

Since then, Cork Nature Network has held storytimes on otters for children, organised walks and talks and are currently undertaking a survey in Cork Harbour city to map the presence of otters and to develop resources that will help inform on how to protect the otter.

This free event will be taking place by the Cork County Council building, next to Market Square and will run from 9.30 AM until 12.30 PM.