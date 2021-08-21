Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 15:15

Tributes paid to ‘great community man’ in Cork 

The late John Young, who passed away on Thursday, was a very popular and influential figure in Courtmacsherry. Originally from Drimoleague, he moved to Courtmacsherry in 1987 when he became the proprietor of the Pier House and quickly become an active member of the community.

John Bohane

TRIBUTES have been paid to John Young, the former chairperson of the Courtmacsherry Development Association, who died on Thursday.

Mr Young, who was originally from Drimoleague, moved to Courtmacsherry in 1987 when he became the proprietor of the Pier House.

He quickly become an active member of the community and was central to a variety of different community groups, festivals, and projects in the area.

Stephen Finn, chairperson of the Courtmacsherry Development Association, said that Mr Young’s legacy would never be forgotten.

“Courtmacsherry has lost a great character,” he said.

“He came to the area 34 years ago and he engrossed himself in the community. He was a great community man. He was involved in nearly every voluntary organisation in the village. Anything that was good for Courtmacsherry he was involved in. 

"He had great energy and love for the village." 

The late John Young who passed away on Thursday. John is pictured being presented with a recognition award from the Courtmacsherry Development Association by Terry Adams in 2009. Pic credit: Martin Walsh.
The late John Young who passed away on Thursday. John is pictured being presented with a recognition award from the Courtmacsherry Development Association by Terry Adams in 2009. Pic credit: Martin Walsh.

Mr Finn said he had “big shoes” to fill, having taken over as association chairman from Mr Young.

“He was chairman of the Courtmacsherry Development Association for 17 years, which is a phenomenal stint. I took over as chairman after John. They are the biggest shoes to fill and I don’t know if I will ever fill them.

“When you look at any project in Courtmacsherry, John Young’s name is all over it. He was involved in so many projects such as the pier, the pontoon, the playground, and the walkway.

“John and the late Billy Murphy developed a walkway on the old railway line between Timoleague and Courtmacsherry long before they were fashionable. The most recent project he worked on was the sewerage scheme.

“He loved Courtmacsherry. He couldn’t do enough for the community” he added.

Independent councillor Paul Hayes echoed Mr Finn’s sentiments. 

“He was a great community man and a visionary. John was synonymous with progressing numerous infrastructural projects, festivals, and events.”

The late John Young is survived by his wife Breda, and sons Dónal, Kevin, and Seán.

