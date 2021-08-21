Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 14:35

Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing woman missing from Cork 

Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing woman missing from Cork 

Karolina Zalenaite was last seen in the Church Street area of Cork City on Friday, August 20. Picture: Garda Info

Maeve Lee

GARDAÍ are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from Cork City.

Karolina Zalenaite aged 32 years, was last seen in the Church Street area of Cork City on Friday 20 August 2021.

Karolina is described as approximately 5'7" with a slim build, fair hair and green eyes.

Gardaí and Karolina’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Karolina is described as approximately 5'7" with a slim build, fair hair and green eyes.
Karolina is described as approximately 5'7" with a slim build, fair hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Karolina are asked to contact Mayfield Gardaí on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Fishing vessel detained off Cork coast for alleged breaches of fishing regulations 

More in this section

Fishing vessel detained off Cork coast for alleged breaches of fishing regulations  Fishing vessel detained off Cork coast for alleged breaches of fishing regulations 
200 people attend live music event at Cork park  200 people attend live music event at Cork park 
Páirc Uí Chaoimh defends proposed development as public urged to make submissions on plans Páirc Uí Chaoimh defends proposed development as public urged to make submissions on plans
cork garda
Weekend weather: Sunny spells and dry conditions for All Ireland final 

Weekend weather: Sunny spells and dry conditions for All Ireland final 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more