Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing woman missing from Cork 

GARDAÍ are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from Cork City.

Karolina Zalenaite aged 32 years, was last seen in the Church Street area of Cork City on Friday 20 August 2021.

Karolina is described as approximately 5'7" with a slim build, fair hair and green eyes.

Gardaí and Karolina’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Karolina is described as approximately 5'7" with a slim build, fair hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Karolina are asked to contact Mayfield Gardaí on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.