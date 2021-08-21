Weekend weather: Sunny spells and dry conditions for All Ireland final 

SUNNY spells and temperatures topping 20 degrees are expected this weekend with conditions looking promising for Sunday's All Ireland final.

According to Met Éireann, Cork is set for some sunny spells this afternoon, with most areas remaining dry, though there may be a shower or two.

Along with the spells of sunshine, temperatures for today are expected to remain between 17 and 20 degrees.

Tonight, as the county waits in anticipation for Cork to take on Limerick in Croke Park, conditions will remain dry, though it will be misty in some places.

Minimum temperatures for tonight are expected to remain between 10 and 13 degrees.

For the big day itself, the forecaster is predicting highs of 20 degrees for the Munster region.

For those hoping to watch the much-anticipated final outside their local pub on Sunday, the umbrellas can be left at home.

The West, however, may see a little patchy drizzle with more cloudy conditions expected.

It is looking like the day will be mostly dry with some sunny spells developing.

Maximum temperatures will be 18 to 20 degrees in light southwesterly or variable winds.

As for those lucky enough to nab tickets for Croke Park, Dublin also looks set for a dry, sunny day with maximum temperatures of 19 or 20 degrees.