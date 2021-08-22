Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 08:30

Cork man with MS taking on a city centre 'wheelathon'

Cork man with MS taking on a city centre 'wheelathon'

Declan Groeger, who has lived with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for more than 33 years, has vowed to wheel himself around the 60 plus streets that make up Cork city centre.

Maeve Lee

Through his very own ‘wheelathon’, a Cork man who has been living with Multiple Sclerosis for over 33 years is taking on a unique challenge to raise awareness about the condition.

Declan Groeger, who has lived with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for more than 33 years, has vowed to wheel himself around the 60 plus streets that make up Cork city centre.

Declan will complete the challenge on Tuesday August 24, coinciding with the opening of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, which he said seemed to be an appropriate day.

According to Declan, the ‘wheelathon’ aims to raise vital funds for Multiple Sclerosis Ireland while also raising awareness about MS and simultaneously showcasing Cork city and its “remarkable accessibility”.

The city native decided to take on the challenge as for the first time in a while, after a change to his medication, he is feeling “brilliant”.

“It could be purely coincidental that I’m feeling good at the minute but I’m feeling brilliant, and I decided that I was going to challenge myself a bit more,” he said. 

“I felt that Cork City is where I was born, and bred and the city centre is largely level so I said I would wheel every street and lane and quay from Parnell Place up to North Mian Street/South Main Street.” 

Declan will be clocking up over 18km on the day and has been completing a few practice runs in preparation for the big day.

So far, the fundraiser has raised over €1,000 for Multiple Sclerosis Ireland, though Declan also noted the importance of raising awareness about the condition itself.

“People don’t understand the fatigue that can hit and even going to bed and going for a sleep or a snooze doesn’t always regenerate,” he said. 

“Equally I wanted to show that- I’m not claiming to be old, I’m 64 - but that just because you’re getting older, doesn’t mean you can’t do things and can’t try things. You never know unless you try.

“People are afraid to try things because they may not succeed.” 

To donate, visit Declan’s Wheelathon for Multiple Sclerosis Ireland on Facebook.

Read More

Joanne O’Riordan ‘honoured’ to be RTÉ Paralympics panellist

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Aug 2, 2021 Covid-19 latest: 2,125 new cases as CMO expresses concern over hospital numbers
Public invited to join free sand art event on Cork beach Public invited to join free sand art event on Cork beach
UPDATE: Woman missing from Cork city found safe and well  UPDATE: Woman missing from Cork city found safe and well 
cork city centrecharitycork health
Gardaí issue appeal for teenager missing from village near Cork border

Gardaí issue appeal for teenager missing from village near Cork border

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more