Cork man with MS taking on a city centre 'wheelathon'

Through his very own ‘wheelathon’, a Cork man who has been living with Multiple Sclerosis for over 33 years is taking on a unique challenge to raise awareness about the condition.

Declan Groeger, who has lived with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for more than 33 years, has vowed to wheel himself around the 60 plus streets that make up Cork city centre.

Declan will complete the challenge on Tuesday August 24, coinciding with the opening of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, which he said seemed to be an appropriate day.

According to Declan, the ‘wheelathon’ aims to raise vital funds for Multiple Sclerosis Ireland while also raising awareness about MS and simultaneously showcasing Cork city and its “remarkable accessibility”.

The city native decided to take on the challenge as for the first time in a while, after a change to his medication, he is feeling “brilliant”.

“It could be purely coincidental that I’m feeling good at the minute but I’m feeling brilliant, and I decided that I was going to challenge myself a bit more,” he said.

“I felt that Cork City is where I was born, and bred and the city centre is largely level so I said I would wheel every street and lane and quay from Parnell Place up to North Mian Street/South Main Street.”

Declan will be clocking up over 18km on the day and has been completing a few practice runs in preparation for the big day.

So far, the fundraiser has raised over €1,000 for Multiple Sclerosis Ireland, though Declan also noted the importance of raising awareness about the condition itself.

“People don’t understand the fatigue that can hit and even going to bed and going for a sleep or a snooze doesn’t always regenerate,” he said.

“Equally I wanted to show that- I’m not claiming to be old, I’m 64 - but that just because you’re getting older, doesn’t mean you can’t do things and can’t try things. You never know unless you try.

“People are afraid to try things because they may not succeed.”

To donate, visit Declan’s Wheelathon for Multiple Sclerosis Ireland on Facebook.