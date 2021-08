CORK musicians and those involved in the performing arts sector have voiced their continued frustrations over not being able to return to work.

Well-known singer-songwriter Roy Buckley said there was a huge amount of frustration among entertainers, who feel they have been totally disregarded and left in the dark as they await news on when indoor gigs can resume.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear of musicians in Ireland who are suffering from mental health issues and depression because of the stress of it all.

“It’s terrible to be left out in the cold, without a roadmap or even an indication of when we’ll be able to go back to earn a living, while other industries have been allowed to go back to work,” he said.

Mr Buckley said it was “baffling” that “right now in our country people can get a taxi, have a chat in a supermarket aisle, have a party in a neighbour’s house, have a meal and a singsong inside a hotel if they book in, go to Croke Park with tens of thousands of supporters to roar on a team, go to the gym, go shopping, get on a public bus, go to the beach, get on a train or plane, play sports, go to the cinema,” but they cannot attend an indoor gig.

Roy Buckley said that musicians want to get back to work.

The Cork musician said he believed in taking a cautious approach to indoor gigs, but that it felt as though the leaders of a country that heavily relies on music, which is a massive part of its culture, “don’t even want to acknowledge that music exists when it should be nurtured and celebrated at every opportunity”.

“Musicians just want to go back to work. They were the first to stop working in March 2020 and will be the last to be allowed to return to work, through no fault of their own,” Mr Buckley said.

Members of the performing arts sector staged a protest in Cork earlier this week, where they called on the Government to announce its decision on the return of indoor classes before the end of the month.

Montfort College of Performing Arts director Trevor Ryan said he was “cautiously optimistic” about an online meeting to be held with the Minister of Arts Catherine Martin’s office on Monday.

“Hopefully we can set out our stall and let them know where we’re coming from and how we do this safely, and hopefully they’ll take that on board,” he said.

Mr Ryan, who is in London this week, said that 80-90% of people attending theatres there were wearing masks and theatres were operating at full capacity.

“It’s so normal here. It’s quite emotional, I have to say, to be over here and see live performers and to hear an orchestra and to hear people singing is just amazing,” he said.