Members of An Garda Síochána and seven fire brigade units are at the scene of a large oil spill on the M8 this evening.

The M8 southbound has been closed between junctions 14 to 17 while the scene is being attended.

Units from Mitchelstown, Fermoy, Mallow, Midleton and Cahir in Co Tipperary were called to the scene at 4.30pm.

Gardaí confirmed that no injuries have been reported over the course of the incident and no offences were disclosed.