Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 18:20

CMO urges people to remain vigilant as more than 2,000 cases of Covid reported

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health expressed concern over the figures. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The country's Chief Medical Officer has appealed to people to remain vigilant around the spread of Covid-19 as authorities reported more than 2,000 new cases of the virus this evening. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 2,098 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 251 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 52 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health expressed concern over the figures.

“For the second time in a week, we are reporting over 2,000 cases. We haven’t seen this number of cases since late January 2021. This is a concerning indication of the level of Covid-19 circulating in our communities," he said,

The CMO added: "Covid-19 vaccines are very effective against severe illness from Covid-19 and are protecting people from needing care in hospital and ICU. While it is possible for fully vaccinated individuals to become infected with Covid-19 and pass the virus on to others, vaccines also remain effective in significantly reducing this risk. That is why it is vital for as many people as possible to come forward for vaccination against this disease.

"We must all remain vigilant to the risk of contracting Covid-19. To protect everyone and to safeguard the progress we have made, please follow the public health advice to limit transmission of Covid-19."

Dr Holohan said if people display symptoms of Covid-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose they should isolate and get a test immediately. 

"Continue to socialise safely by risk assessing, meeting outdoors where possible. Only meet up with small numbers of people and avoid crowds. Remember, it is OK to leave if you do not feel safe," he said. 

The latest HPSC figures show 1,890 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the 14 days up to August 18. 

