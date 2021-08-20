12-year-old Cork hurler selected to take to the pitch at Croke Park on Sunday

A 12-year-old from Cork is “over the moon” after being selected to take to the pitch during half-time in Corke Park on Sunday.

12-year-old Kevin Reidy has been selected to perform a skills demonstration during Sunday’s much-anticipated All Ireland Hurling final.

The Kilara Og player will perform the demonstration for spectators in Croke Park during half-time along with another young player from Limerick.

In what will be his first trip to Cork Park, the Kilara Og Under 13s player is thrilled to have the opportunity to play on the pitch and demonstrate his skills to the crowd.

Already practising his routine ahead of Sunday, Kevin was “delighted” to have been selected.

“He’s over the moon really to tell you the truth, as we all were,” said his father, Maurice Reidy.

“It’s a great opportunity and he hasn’t been there before, and he loves hurling and football, so he is delighted.”

Kevin was nominated by his club Killara Og, which is an amalgamation of Killworth and Araglen GAA, catering for juvenile teams.

Mr Reidy said his son has been playing since Under 6 and “absolutely loves” hurling.

With “great ambitions”, he would love to play for Cork someday.

“He’s playing with a great bunch of lads and they’re all very good. There’s a massive high standard in Cork in general at the moment. Massive high standard, so he would be up against it, like everyone else.”

Mr Reidy and the rest of the family will be “very proud” to see Kevin on the pitch in Croke Park on Sunday, as will the club.

“The whole club are delighted for him. I’ve been getting phone calls and emails and messages wishing him the best, so we’re just delighted.”

He added: "He’s a great lad. He tries his best with everything."