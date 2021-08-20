Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 17:45

12-year-old Cork hurler selected to take to the pitch at Croke Park on Sunday

12-year-old Cork hurler selected to take to the pitch at Croke Park on Sunday

Kevin Reidy, who has been selected to perform a skills demonstration during halftime at the All Ireland final, was presented with a hurley from Michael Fitzgerald hurleys, Araglin. Pictured with his father, Maurice Reidy (right) and fellow coach Tom Fitzgerald.

Maeve Lee

A 12-year-old from Cork is “over the moon” after being selected to take to the pitch during half-time in Corke Park on Sunday.

12-year-old Kevin Reidy has been selected to perform a skills demonstration during Sunday’s much-anticipated All Ireland Hurling final.

The Kilara Og player will perform the demonstration for spectators in Croke Park during half-time along with another young player from Limerick.

In what will be his first trip to Cork Park, the Kilara Og Under 13s player is thrilled to have the opportunity to play on the pitch and demonstrate his skills to the crowd.

Already practising his routine ahead of Sunday, Kevin was “delighted” to have been selected.

“He’s over the moon really to tell you the truth, as we all were,” said his father, Maurice Reidy.

“It’s a great opportunity and he hasn’t been there before, and he loves hurling and football, so he is delighted.”

Kevin was nominated by his club Killara Og, which is an amalgamation of Killworth and Araglen GAA, catering for juvenile teams.

Mr Reidy said his son has been playing since Under 6 and “absolutely loves” hurling.

With “great ambitions”, he would love to play for Cork someday.

“He’s playing with a great bunch of lads and they’re all very good. There’s a massive high standard in Cork in general at the moment. Massive high standard, so he would be up against it, like everyone else.” 

Mr Reidy and the rest of the family will be “very proud” to see Kevin on the pitch in Croke Park on Sunday, as will the club.

“The whole club are delighted for him. I’ve been getting phone calls and emails and messages wishing him the best, so we’re just delighted.” 

He added: "He’s a great lad. He tries his best with everything."

Read More

Cork GAA superfan not giving up hope of securing All-Ireland ticket before Sunday

More in this section

'The entire village is red and white': Blarney is bursting with pride ahead of the All Ireland final 'The entire village is red and white': Blarney is bursting with pride ahead of the All Ireland final
All-Ireland Hurling Final 2021: Excitement building in Inniscarra ahead of Sunday's big game All-Ireland Hurling Final 2021: Excitement building in Inniscarra ahead of Sunday's big game
Road impassable in Cork suburb after fallen tree causes disruption in Carrigaline Road impassable in Cork suburb after fallen tree causes disruption in Carrigaline
all ireland hurling final 2021
Cork GAA superfan not giving up hope of securing All-Ireland ticket before Sunday

Cork GAA superfan not giving up hope of securing All-Ireland ticket before Sunday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more