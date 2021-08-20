West Cork priest's prayers answered as he visited home one last time before he died

CORK priest Fr Gus Hurley had two wishes to fulfill before he passed away.

The 92-year-old missionary priest wanted to visit his family once more, at their home in Enniskeane, and to be buried in Glasgow, where he ministered for more than 60 years.

Fr Gus, thanks to his loving family, achieved both his goals: He passed away hours after arriving back from Scotland, in the family home, on August 3, before being buried among his flock in Glasgow on August 13.

His nephew John Hurley said meeting his family once last time “meant a lot” to Fr Gus.

“He came home to visit his brother and other family members,” Mr Hurley said. “It just so happened that he died within 10 hours after coming home. He met his family, which meant a lot to him, as home life was so important,” he said.

Mr Hurley said his uncle was brought up in Enniskeane, before he was ordained in 1954. Fr Gus had two choices after he was ordained. “He could go to America or Scotland, so he headed for Scotland,” Mr Hurley said. “He chose Scotland as he could come home more often. He used to come home twice every year. He used to come home for two weeks in August and at Christmastime.

“He loved coming home. He used to come home for the Galway Races and he would always take in Ballabuidhe Races,” he added.

Fr Gus adapted to his new life in Glasgow seamlessly. ‘Wee Fr Hurley’, as he was known in Glasgow, made a “huge impact” on the natives of the Scottish city, which boasts a huge Irish population.

“He loved Glasgow,” Mr Hurley said.

“That is why he wanted to be buried amongst his flock. He was a big Celtic fan and would go to games at Parkhead.

“We went over to his burial and an awful lot of people said they were so grateful for the impact he made. We met a woman who said he [carried out her wedding ceremony]. He christened their daughter and he was the priest for her daughter’s wedding. He subsequently christened her grandchild. It went through generations. He made a huge impact and he was well respected.

The late Fr Gus Hurley who died on Tuesday, August 3. He ministered for more than 60 years in Glasgow.

“When he was initially appointed in Glasgow, the parish had no church,” Mr Hurley said. “He had to create funds to build St Augustine Church in Milton. He also served in Africa. He was part of the missions with the Nurses Guild. What struck him was the extreme poverty. He put a plan in action and he generated enough money to build a school in Africa.”

The onset of Covid-19 had a big impact on Fr Gus, who couldn’t travel home and he missed his family terribly.

When the restrictions were lifted, John Hurley travelled over with his sister, Rose, to Glasgow and brought his uncle home to his beloved family and West Cork.

“He had cancer and he knew his days were numbered,” Mr Hurley said.

“As soon as he saw the first opportunity to come home, it was a goal. He had all his funeral arrangements done. Everything was arranged in Glasgow, so he didn’t plan to die in Ireland. Before we left Glasgow, we travelled to places of importance to him.

“He took me to his plot. He was very proud, as he declared that he was now a property owner in Glasgow. He had a great sense of humour. His glass was always half full.

“He wanted to come home and see the family. Mentally, he was very good. He was in great form coming home. He was singing ‘It’s a Long Way to Tipperary’,” he added.

Fr Gus took great pride in his grandniece, Phil Healy, who recently competed in three track events at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Mr Hurley said his uncle was “very proud” of her sporting prowess.

“He was very proud of Phil,” Mr Hurley said. “Coming through Bandon, we were showing him all the signs and banners for Phil. He was always watching her races.”

Mr Hurley said the family are pleased “closure” was achieved on both sides of the Irish Sea for Fr Gus Hurley.

“We have great memories,” Mr Hurley said.

“My parents are still getting sympathy cards, which show how highly respected he was. He touched people’s lives all over the world. We got closure on our side and the people in Scotland got closure. They have a grave to visit now.”