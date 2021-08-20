Road impassable in Cork suburb after fallen tree causes disruption in Carrigaline

CORK County Council has issued a warning about a fallen tree in the greater Carrigaline hinterland which has ensured the road R-613-51 is currently impassable.

The townlands affected on this road are Ballinrea South, Knockmore, Ballea, and Carrigaline West.

The inclement weather conditions are making it difficult for motorists in many areas in Cork this morning.

All motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution due to the wet conditions.

Met Éireann has forecast that today will remain cloudy and misty with some areas of fog.

The rain will also be heavy and possibly thundery in places, with a risk of localised flooding.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresh on northern, eastern, and southern coasts.

The rain will start to clear the west and southwest from later in the afternoon where it will brighten up with lighter winds. However, it will remain breezy with rain elsewhere.

It will become dry in many places for a time tonight with quite widespread misty conditions and some fog setting in.

However, a spell of heavy rain will move into the southeast overnight, with heavy showers developing in the southwest and west towards morning.