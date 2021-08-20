'I do understand that people will be disappointed:' Lord Mayor confirms there will be no homecoming in Cork

WIN, lose or draw, there will not be a homecoming on Leeside this year after Sunday’s All Ireland hurling final.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher has provided an update on the homecoming plans following Sunday's final.

In a video posted to Facebook, he confirmed that any form of a physical homecoming will not be possible under current public health guidelines.

Instead, Corkonians can show their support for the team with a virtual 'welcome back' from home.

Traditionally, Cork has welcomed the team back with a physical homecoming with stops in Mallow and Kent Station before the players travel through the city in an open-top bus.

“Unfortunately, this year, that just won’t be possible with current public health guidelines."

Mr Kelleher said that authorities in both counties had been liaising with their county board officials, with gardaí and with public health experts over the last week to try and find a solution.

However, a homecoming is just not possible.

“It’s just not possible under the current health guidelines and particularly with virus rates and hospitalisation rates on the rise,” he said.

Noting that some will question why spectators will be allowed in Croke Park while there will be no homecoming for the Rebel County, Mr Kelleher said it is down to the issue of crowd control.

“It’s very disappointing and I do understand that people will be disappointed.”

Instead, Corkonians are encouraged to record videos and “welcome our lads home from your home”.

Videos can be posted with #welcomehomefromhome.

“Get your flags, get your buntings, dance in your kitchen, your garden, your front room, your living room, your bathroom – anywhere at home, and show our lads that they are welcome back to Leeside, win, lose or draw.

“But we all know they’re going to win.”

Mr Kelleher concluded by saying: “Up the Rebels!”