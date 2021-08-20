Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 10:40

'I do understand that people will be disappointed:' Lord Mayor confirms there will be no homecoming in Cork

'I do understand that people will be disappointed:' Lord Mayor confirms there will be no homecoming in Cork

Local residents of Shandon street with the Rebel Supporters Band pictured on Church street, Cork city rallying ahead of Sunday's All Ireland Hurling final with Limerick. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney

Maeve Lee

WIN, lose or draw, there will not be a homecoming on Leeside this year after Sunday’s All Ireland hurling final.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher has provided an update on the homecoming plans following Sunday's final.

In a video posted to Facebook, he confirmed that any form of a physical homecoming will not be possible under current public health guidelines.

Instead, Corkonians can show their support for the team with a virtual 'welcome back' from home.

Traditionally, Cork has welcomed the team back with a physical homecoming with stops in Mallow and Kent Station before the players travel through the city in an open-top bus.

“Unfortunately, this year, that just won’t be possible with current public health guidelines."

Mr Kelleher said that authorities in both counties had been liaising with their county board officials, with gardaí and with public health experts over the last week to try and find a solution.

However, a homecoming is just not possible.

“It’s just not possible under the current health guidelines and particularly with virus rates and hospitalisation rates on the rise,” he said.

Noting that some will question why spectators will be allowed in Croke Park while there will be no homecoming for the Rebel County, Mr Kelleher said it is down to the issue of crowd control.

“It’s very disappointing and I do understand that people will be disappointed.”

Instead, Corkonians are encouraged to record videos and “welcome our lads home from your home”.

Videos can be posted with #welcomehomefromhome.

“Get your flags, get your buntings, dance in your kitchen, your garden, your front room, your living room, your bathroom – anywhere at home, and show our lads that they are welcome back to Leeside, win, lose or draw.

“But we all know they’re going to win.” 

Mr Kelleher concluded by saying: “Up the Rebels!”

Read More

Countdown to the All-Ireland: Cork red and white hot with final fever

More in this section

Cork charity organises 40-foot container with supplies to be shipped to earthquake hit Haiti Cork charity organises 40-foot container with supplies to be shipped to earthquake hit Haiti
CMO warns of 'rapid rise' in Covid-19 incidence as 1,818 new cases are confirmed CMO warns of 'rapid rise' in Covid-19 incidence as 1,818 new cases are confirmed
End of their big adventure: Cork city goats returned home End of their big adventure: Cork city goats returned home
lord mayorall ireland hurling final 2021
All-Ireland hurling final: All scheduled and extra trains from Cork and Limerick sold out on Sunday

All-Ireland hurling final: All scheduled and extra trains from Cork and Limerick sold out on Sunday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more