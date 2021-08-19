Gardaí in West Cork reporting rise in rural burglaries 

GARDAÍ believe an increase in rural burglaries in recent weeks is a result of the lack of garda checkpoints after the lifting of Covid travel restrictions.

Gardai in west Cork have noted “a slight but definite” increase in burglary incidents in recent weeks, including one in which a car was stolen when the keys of the vehicle were snatched from the owner’s home. The car was later discovered in Cork city.

In one incident earlier this week in the Dooniskey area, outside Macroom town, three men were seen fleeing from a house after the householder responded to a knock on the door. Gardaí believe the men knocked on the door to see if there was someone at home and left the scene when they realised the house was occupied.

In another incident this week, clothing and jewellery were stolen from a house in a housing estate in Bandon. The stolen items have been valued at between €1,500 and €2,000.

Gardaí said there is no real pattern as yet but burglaries are being carried out day and night.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan is urging people to be on the look out for unusual or suspicious activity in their areas, adding that rural areas now have more people at home during the day because of people working from home.

Figures issued by the Central Statistics Office in June show burglaries across Cork city and county fell in the year from March 2020 to March this year. Incidents in Cork City fell from 476 to 305, while, in the same period, they fell from 94 to 52 in Cork West and from 221 to 131 in Cork North.