'The money doesn't stretch far enough to feed their children': Cork charity providing food to creches to distribute to struggling families 

A CORK charity is providing food and pantry items to creches and pre-schools to distribute to poverty-stricken families to help ensure they do not go hungry.

Head of Cork Penny Dinners, Caitríona Twomey said she is now delivering food to a number of facilities after a concerned childcare practitioner reached out to the charity.

Some childcare centres have taken the step of keeping a fully stocked fridge to help families in dire financial straits. As well as catering for the child in the setting, childcare staff are also sending home meals for their siblings too.

Caitríona Twomey explained that parents had previously opened up to them about their heartbreaking situations, prompting them to take action.

Shelves have also been introduced in some creches stocked with everyday items for parents to avail of such as pasta and cereal. The set-up is similar to a library, where parents can help themselves to necessities in a discreet manner.

'The money doesn't stretch far enough'

Ms Twomey said this also helps families avoid the trauma of turning to charities.

“People are trying to keep it together but the money they have doesn’t stretch far enough to feed their children,” she said.

“This way families don’t have to come to Penny Dinners to get food. Instead, the kids can take it home with them and no-one even has to know.

“If you give one child a meal but there are three in the family, it doesn’t make sense that only one will get to eat. We wanted to make sure that every child had a meal.”

The take-away meals are currently being offered in childcare settings in the city.

However, Ms Twomey said that they are keen to expand their services to help kids in the county too.

She said the discretion shown by childcare workers allows for the preservation of dignity.

“Having to turn to a charity can really affect a person. This approach preserves people’s dignity. Everything is left on the shelves for the children including bolognese, peas, beans, pasta and rice.

“We are hoping to link up with creches outside of the city too. It’s better that parents don’t have to struggle, wondering how they are going to feed their children.”

Plea to government

She urged the government to take action on the issue.

“Child poverty is on the increase as families struggle in these challenging times,” she said.

“Parents need help with getting their children back to school and putting food on the table as well as the increasing cost of bills. Now is the time for the government to step up to the plate and bail them out. We also can’t forget the hidden costs that children have like school lunches, extracurricular activities and school costs.

“Practical and sensible strategies and supports should be in place now for another hard winter.

“This is the case especially for children in hotels, guesthouses, hubs and hostels. Children, by their youth, have no choice in what is to be. However, we can be their voice. This is an emotional plea to all politicians. We want to reiterate that all children matter.

“We are asking the government to show their concern and show children that they care.”