'The money doesn't stretch far enough to feed their children': Cork charity providing food to creches to distribute to struggling families 

Head of Cork Penny Dinners, Caitríona Twomey said she is now delivering food to a number of facilities after a concerned childcare practitioner reached out to the charity.
Some childcare centres have taken the step of keeping a fully stocked fridge to help families in dire financial straits. As well as catering for the child in the setting, childcare staff are also sending home meals for their siblings too.
Caitríona Twomey explained that parents had previously opened up to them about their heartbreaking situations, prompting them to take action.
Shelves have also been introduced in some creches stocked with everyday items for parents to avail of such as pasta and cereal. The set-up is similar to a library, where parents can help themselves to necessities in a discreet manner.
Ms Twomey said this also helps families avoid the trauma of turning to charities.
“People are trying to keep it together but the money they have doesn’t stretch far enough to feed their children,” she said.