CMO warns of 'rapid rise' in Covid-19 incidence as 1,818 new cases are confirmed

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at the Department of Health has expressed further concerns about the current incidence rate of Covid-19 this evening, saying Ireland is experiencing "a rapid rise in the incidence of the disease".

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 1,818 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 244 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 52 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan said a total of 12,348 cases have now been reported in the last seven days.

"This means that the virus is now circulating widely in our communities," he said.

"While the vaccine programme continues, we need to allow time for the levels of immunity in the community to increase.

"The Delta variant spreads through close contact with others.

"Where possible, please continue to work from home and remember that small group meet ups in outdoor or well-ventilated indoor spaces are safer for everyone," he said.

Dr Holohan appealed to people to continue to follow public health advice and to take the opportunity to be vaccinated with all recommended doses.

"The risk of outbreaks in group settings, such as in workplaces or at social gatherings, can be minimised through strong adherence to social distancing, avoiding crowds, mask-wearing and good hand hygiene.

"If you are experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, please ensure to self-isolate immediately and get a free test through the HSE as soon as possible," he said.