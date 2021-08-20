€4k worth of high-end alcohol stolen from Cork supermarket

CLOSE to €4,000 worth of champagne, whiskey, brandy and vodka has been stolen from a Cork supermarket while hundreds of euro worth of alcohol have been nabbed from other Cork businesses in recent weeks.

Gardaí are not revealing the location of the thefts. However, sources said that up to 60 bottles of alcohol believed to have been stolen in the raid of close to €4,000 worth of alcohol have been recovered in a garda operation in Dublin.

Two people have been charged in connection with that incident.

A number of supermarkets have been targeted in Cork in recent weeks, along with others across the country.

Several hundred euro worth of alcohol have been stolen in each daring raid.

A number of gangs are involved in the thefts and travel the country to carry out the thefts.

A garda spokesman said that high value goods are being targeted by what are described as “professional operators”.

Among the brands being targeted are Jameson, Hennessy, Smirnoff, Beara Whiskey, Proclamation Whiskey and GH Mumm champagne.

He added: “These are being targeted because they are products which hold their value. They are luxury items. This is highly organised. The alcohol is not being stolen for consumption by the people stealing it.” The thefts are being done while premises are open, with a number of gang members going into the stores separately but just minutes apart.

One picks out the alcohol and leaves it in an area of the store for the other members to collect. They escape detection because they use foil-lined bags to remove the bottles from the stores. While in the store at the same time, the gang members do not speak or acknowledge each other in any way.

Gardai are now analysing the modus operandi of those involved in the thefts to highlight similarities between incidents, and identify trends.

The spokesman said: “These incidents are occurring in the past six weeks, and there seems to be a pattern emerging.”