End of their big adventure: Cork city goats returned home

There was a scramble to round up goats on the loose on Cork’s northside this morning. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

There was a scramble to round up five goats that were on the loose on Cork’s northside this morning.

Five young goats were spotted early in the morning as they made their way down the Middle Glanmire Road after leaving their home, believed to be in the Blackpool area.

They were spotted by a number of people who posted pictures and videos on social media as they made their way towards the city, with Cork Safety Alerts urging motorists in the area to take care.

The goats were spotted walking along the wall outside the Montenotte Hotel on the Middle Glanmire Road and later at the crossroads at St Luke’s.

Four of the five goats were rounded up safely in a makeshift pen by the Cork City Council wardens but the fifth goat split from the herd and made its way toward MacCurtain Street where it was seen crossing the road before heading back up towards St Luke's.

It is believed that the fifth goat has since been returned safely to its home.

