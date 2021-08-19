New bus route from Cork to Dublin to replace Expressway route X8

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced a new Public Service Obligation (PSO) route between Cork and Dublin.

The new 245X route will serve Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Cahir and Cashel and will offer four services per day from Sunday, September 5.

The route is being introduced following the cessation of Expressway route X8, with its final service operating on Saturday, September 4 and will be operated by Bus Éireann, supported by funding from the NTA.

After the announcement of Expressway’s intention to exit Route X8, the NTA carried out a detailed review and assessment of transport connectivity which identified and supported the need for maintaining a link between Dublin and Cork, particularly for communities in Tipperary.

CEO of NTA, Anne Graham, said that following the careful assessment of the entire transport system along the Cork to Dublin route it became clear that there was a need to preserve connectivity for the towns along the route.

She said that the NTA is “pleased to ensure a seamless transition for the communities affected”.

We believe this brings certainty and avoids any disruption to public transport provision in the area, which is particularly welcome ahead of the resumption of third level education in the autumn.

The 245X will maintain the same timetable, with the same stops as the previous commercial route, terminating in Dublin city. Four services a day will operate in both directions.

