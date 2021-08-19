Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 11:47

The goats broke loose: One renegade still on the run in Cork after fellow escapees rounded up 

The goats broke loose: One renegade still on the run in Cork after fellow escapees rounded up 

Four of the five goats that have been running loose on the northside of Cork City have been rounded up.

Breda Graham

There was a scramble to round up goats on the loose on Cork’s northside this morning.

The five goats were spotted by locals this morning outside the Montenotte Hotel on the Middle Glanmire Road.

Pictures and videos posted to social media later show the goats at the crossroads in St Luke's.

 

Four of the five goats have since been rounded up safely but the fifth goat remains loose on the streets of Cork city.

 

Cork Safety Alerts has urged motorists in the area to take care until all five goats are rounded up.

Read More

'It is lifesaving': Family begs HSE to reconsider closure of Cork residential centre 

More in this section

Penneys on Patrick St to increase floor space by more than 30% in massive expansion Penneys on Patrick St to increase floor space by more than 30% in massive expansion
Heather Humphreys Cork sees significant drop in number of people receiving PUP 
Firefighters taking equipment from fire truck and preparing Emergency services responding to collision in Cork
Coronavirus - Mon Aug 2, 2021

Pfizer vaccine to be given at walk-in clinics in Cork this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more