The goats broke loose: One renegade still on the run in Cork after fellow escapees rounded up 

There was a scramble to round up goats on the loose on Cork’s northside this morning.

The five goats were spotted by locals this morning outside the Montenotte Hotel on the Middle Glanmire Road.

Pictures and videos posted to social media later show the goats at the crossroads in St Luke's.

Four of the five goats have since been rounded up safely but the fifth goat remains loose on the streets of Cork city.

They look like they're having a great time, and we're not even kidding!

Cork Safety Alerts has urged motorists in the area to take care until all five goats are rounded up.