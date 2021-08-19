Pfizer vaccine to be given at walk-in clinics in Cork this weekend

Walk-in vaccination clinics for both first and second doses of the Pfizer BioNtech Covid-19 vaccination will take place this weekend in Cork city.

The centres will be open to those who are awaiting a second dose of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine and to those aged 16 or over who wish to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

Those who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through their GP, in a pharmacy or another vaccination centre can still attend.

Second doses of the Pfizer can only be offered to those who have already received a first dose of the same vaccine at least 21 days ago and proof of a first dose vaccination and photo ID are required.

Ciara Ni Faolain and Mairead Murphy at work in the pharmacy at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Vaccination Centre. Pic: Larry Cummins.

The walk-in clinics will run at Páirc Uí Chaoimh from 9am to 2pm on Friday, at City Hall from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday and at City Hall from 11am to 2pm on Sunday.

Vaccination project lead with the South South West Hospital Group, Sinead Horgan, said that as well as allowing anyone unvaccinated to start their vaccination process, this weekend’s clinics will also allow people who have received their first dose of a vaccine to receive their second dose at a time and place convenient for them.

We urge you to take up your second dose of Pfizer so that you have full protection against Covid-19.

“We have seen a great reaction to the vaccination campaign in Cork, and now we are offering an opportunity to anyone who missed their second appointment to have their second dose at a time and location that suits them,” she said.