Patrols planned for Béal na Bláth following last year's unofficial gatherings

Last year, a number of unofficial gatherings took place at the monument during the weekend of the 98th anniversary of Collins, with some involving speeches being delivered at the monument on the site.
Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said gardaí will be watching for breaches of traffic and Covid restrictions at the site over the weekend.
He said gardaí have not been notified of any planned gathering at the monument this year to mark the anniversary.
But he said: “We will be monitoring traffic and watching things from a Covid perspective.”
Last year, the commemoration committee met in private at the monument to lay a wreath. Prayers were also offered for former SDLP leaders John Hume and Seamus Mallon, who both died last year.
Next year will mark the centenary of Collins’s death.