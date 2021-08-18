Well known actress appeals for public’s help after losing her wedding ring in West Cork

Well known actress Charlene McKenna is appealing for the public’s help in locating her wedding ring which she lost in West Cork yesterday.

The much-loved Monaghan star was on set on Tralispean Beach in Skibbereen, filming the television adaptation of Graham Norton’s bestselling novel Holding when she lost the ring.

Well-known actress Charlene McKenna is appealing for the public’s help in locating her wedding ring which she lost in West Cork yesterday. Credit: Charlene McKenna Instagram

McKenna, who has appeared in series such as Raw, Vienna Blood, Bloodlands and Peaky Blinders took to Instagram stories this afternoon asking the public to contact her via Instagram if anyone has spotted the ring.

“Lovely people of West Cork I lost my wedding ring filming on Tralispean Beach in Skibbereen yesterday.

Charlene McKenna, pictured at the IFTAs in 2017. The well known actress is appealing for the public’s help in locating her wedding ring which she lost in West Cork yesterday. Picture: G. McDonnell/VIPIRELAND.COM

“I am absolutely gutted.

“If anyone sees a little plain gold wedding band please contact me here.

“Our things were back near the wall so we don’t think the tide could take it,” she said.