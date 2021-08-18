Well known actress appeals for public’s help after losing her wedding ring in West Cork

Well known actress Charlene McKenna is appealing for the public’s help in locating her wedding ring which she lost in West Cork yesterday.
The much-loved Monaghan star was on set on Tralispean Beach in Skibbereen, filming the television adaptation of Graham Norton’s bestselling novel Holding when she lost the ring.
McKenna, who has appeared in series such as Instagram if anyone has spotted the ring., , and took to Instagram stories this afternoon asking the public to contact her via
“Lovely people of West Cork I lost my wedding ring filming on Tralispean Beach in Skibbereen yesterday.
“I am absolutely gutted.
“If anyone sees a little plain gold wedding band please contact me here.
“Our things were back near the wall so we don’t think the tide could take it,” she said.