Man sent forward for trial on murder of 72-year-old Cork widow

The DPP has directed that a 62-year-old man be sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court on one count of the murder of a 72-year-old woman whose body was found in a burning car in a forest in Doneraile, Co Cork earlier this year.

The DPP has also consented to sentencing in the case of Michael Leonard of Glenosheen, Kilmallock, County Limerick in the event of a guilty plea being entered.

Mr Leonard is accused of murdering pensioner, Mary O’Keeffe, whose body was found in a burning car in Doneraile.

Mother of three Mary O'Keeffe lived in Dromahane near Mallow in Co Cork and worked as a cook.

Mr Leonard appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison this morning. He is charged with murder contrary to common law on February 4 of Mary O’Keeffe at Dromdeer East, Doneraile, County Cork.

Psychological and physical assistance

Medical assistance for Leonard in prison was directed following his first court appearance. This assistance was to include psychological and physical assistance, including a psychiatric assessment.

The alarm was raised on the afternoon of February 4 when a passer-by spotted a car on fire near the Coillte forest in Doneraile. Ms O’Keeffe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woods at Dromdeer, Doneraile, Co Cork showing the communications masts. Under the mast on the left of the picture was where the body of Mary O’Keeffe was found in a burnt out car. Picture Dan Linehan

Cork District Court today heard that a book of evidence was still being prepared in relation to the case and Sgt John Kelleher sought an adjournment until next month.

Defence solicitor, Brendan Gill said that an adjournment until next month was acceptable to his client.

Remanded in custody

Judge Colm Roberts remanded Mr Leonard in custody until his next court appearance on the 10th of September next.

Earlier this summer, Coroner for North Cork, Dr Michael Kennedy opened the inquest into the death of the widow who was originally from Lombardstown, Co Cork.

The inquest at Mallow Courthouse heard evidence from Det Sgt James O’Shea who told the court that Mallow Fire Service were called to a car fire in the woods at the Dromdeer on February 4 2021.

When firefighters outed the fire they found a body in the car.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a post-mortem at Cork City Morgue.

The inquest was adjourned pending the completion of criminal proceedings which are currently before the courts.