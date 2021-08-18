Watch: Cork man's display of lights cheers on the Rebel County ahead of All-Ireland clash

A Ballinhassig man is supporting the Cork team ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland Hurling Final with his impressive display of lights.

Justin Nagle’s installation of lights cheering on the team, particularly local players Darragh O’Sullivan, Patrick Collins and Ger Collins, ahead of their clash with Limerick on Sunday has been getting a lot of attention this week.

The display of pixel lights allows Mr Nagle to program and fully control the individual LEDs which he has synced to the theme tune of The Sunday Game.

Speaking to Neil Prendeville on RedFM, he said that the idea to install the display which he usually puts up at Christmas time came about after the company his wife works for was challenged by Cork Chamber of Commerce to “paint the town red”.

Mr Nagle said that the display has been gaining a lot of attraction in the area and that the whole road is covered in red and white flags.

Those visiting can also tune into four songs that play out with the light display through an FM broadcaster which Mr Nagle said is accessible by tuning into 88FM from the car.

The songs chosen include the theme tune of The Sunday Game which the lights are synced to, the Frank and Walters’ After All, The Boys of Fairhill and Come On Ye Rebels.

The display runs from 8pm to midnight each night and Mr Nagle’s House can be found about three kilometres along the road to Kinsale from the Halfway Roundabout near the Rising Sun pub.