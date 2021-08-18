'We just want to know he is safe': Family appeal to man missing from Macroom

THE family of a man missing from his home in Macroom since yesterday are appealing to him to make contact and let them know he is safe.

Chris De Jager was last seen at a filling station in Macroom at around 5.25pm yesterday afternoon.

The 40-year-old was driving a Seat Altea car, with the registration number 12 D 18616.

His mobile phone’s most recent ping was in the Ballyporeen area of Tipperary yesterday evening.

This morning, his sister-in-law Aoife O’Brien appealed to Chris to make contact with someone to let his family know he is safe.

She said: “We just want him home with us and want him to make contact. We just want to know he is safe.”

Friend Rieleen Dineen said his family and friends are concerned about him, adding: “We love him and want him home.”

Chris is described as being approximately 5’10”, of stocky build with black hair and brown eyes.

A garda statement said that gardaí and Chris' family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Macroom on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.