CUH ED records highest numbers on trolleys across country

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has recorded the highest number of people on trolleys in the Emergency Department (ED) in the country today.

As of 8am this morning, there were 48 patients on trolleys in the ED at the hospital.

There were also 18 people waiting on trolleys at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

It comes as the Irish Nurses and Midwives (INMO) raised concerns earlier this month about the worst hospital overcrowding since the pandemic began.

General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “Our health service is rapidly swinging from a Covid crisis back into an overcrowding crisis. The HSE said at the start of the pandemic that overcrowding would not be tolerated, but it has been on the rise consistently in recent months.

“Our members cannot withstand the pressures of overcrowding twinned with the pressure of another wave of Covid.

If we continue along the current trajectory, patients and staff will find themselves in a dire situation.

“The HSE need a laser-like focus on hospitals to get overcrowding figures down. That means scaling back services in badly hit hospitals, taking on extra capacity from private hospitals, and supporting GPs to return to their normal clinical work”.

The INMO’s latest Trolley Watch analysis showed that a total of 6,028 patients were admitted without hospital beds in July 2021, of which 54 were children.