A look ahead to the weather for the rest of the week, including All Ireland Sunday

WEATHER conditions are expected to deteriorate later this week, with Met Éireann forecasting heavy rain and a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

Today will start off cloudy but will brighten up for a time in the afternoon with some hazy spells of sunshine, the national weather forecaster has said.

Cork looks likely to escape the rain expected elsewhere in Munster, but some patchy rain and drizzle could develop overnight.

Tomorrow will be a largely cloudy day, though there will be occasional sunny spells.

Light outbreaks of rain will gradually clear through the day though some patches of drizzle will linger.

Highest temperatures will be between 17 to 20 degrees in mainly light variable breezes.

Overnight tomorrow, more persistent rain will move into the southwest towards dawn.

Mild

Met Éireann has said it will be mild tomorrow night with temperatures not falling below 12 to 14 degrees in light breezes.

Friday, conditions will worsen with outbreaks of rain extending to all areas by the afternoon, turning heavy at times, especially in the south and west.

Highest temperatures will be between 18 and 21 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds, turning fresher on exposed coasts.

This weekend is also expected to be a washout.

On Saturday there will be long spells of rain, turning heavy in places.

Highest temperatures will again remain at around 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

A risk of isolated thunderstorms and heavy rain is the current outlook for Sunday, however, Met Éireann has said conditions are currently expected to become more settled into next week with “a good deal of dry weather”.