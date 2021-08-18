'I want a home-cooked dinner made by my mum': Being away has made me miss many things

“WHAT I thought was going to be just a few months of not seeing family and friends turned into nearly two years.”

So said Cork woman Emily O’Mahony (27) reflecting on life as an expat during the pandemic.

Emily, who originally hails from Rochestown, moved to Vancouver in 2018 in search of adventure and to advance her career prospects as an actor.

“I moved to Vancouver in the hopes of increased acting opportunities. Vancouver is nicknamed ‘Hollywood North’ because so many films and TV shows are shot here.

“The first day we actually got here, I remember walking downtown and just seeing this huge set — that was so cool, but I quickly learnt that it’s a pretty common sight here. I think part of why I wanted to move away was to challenge myself too.

“I had never moved out of home before moving country and you definitely do learn and grow a lot from it.”

Emily, who also works as a visual merchandiser at a retail store in Vancouver, has not stepped foot on Irish soil since 2019 with planned visits home as well as loved ones’ trips to Canada scuppered by the pandemic.

“I was last home during Christmas of 2019 — just before the world got completely turned on its head.

“Friends and family members had bought tickets to come and see me in the months ahead, but of course those plans, unfortunately, fell by the wayside.”

Fast forward to the Christmas of 2020 and Emily had just recovered from Covid-19 herself.

Unable to fly home to be with family and friends for the festivities, Emily and her partner Paul decided to make the most of a quieter Christmas together. Restrictions permitting it, the pair travelled to Salt Spring Island just off mainland British Columbia.

“We spent Christmas in a little Airbnb cabin on Salt Spring Island.

“Paul went for a Christmas day swim, which is actually what my dad does every year at home.

“I virtually joined the Christmas dinner table then in Cork, which was lovely and we all opened our gifts on camera.

“Of course it was difficult not being there in person but we made it as festive as we could.”

With restrictions on international travel now eased, Emily is looking forward to a long-awaited visit to Cork at the end of this month.

And while life in Canada has many positives, certain home comforts have not lost their appeal.

“I really can’t wait to go into Mutton Lane or The Oval or somewhere like that and to be sat on a tiny stool having a drink and a bag of Tayto!

“I feel like things are more franchised and manufactured here — I miss the unique businesses in Cork.

“I also want to go to a sandy Irish beach and to have a home-cooked dinner made by my mum.

“I think being away for so long has made me miss things I never even considered before too, like Irish tap water — you can’t beat it!”

But above all else it’s her fellow leesiders she misses the most.

“Zoom is great and WhatsApp calls are great, but they’re just not the same. I can’t wait to give my friends and family a hug and squeeze the bejesus out of them!

“I miss Cork people in general too — it’s just those small interactions you have with people, like ending up talking to someone for ages at a bus stop about their aunt’s cousin’s daughter — you don’t get that here. It’s always nice when you meet someone in Vancouver who is from Cork. It’s lovely to have that connection to home.

“I think Ireland is never too far away wherever you are.”