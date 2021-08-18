Feelgood factor in Cork as excitement builds in advance of All-Ireland hurling finals

THERE is “a feelgood factor” in the Rebel County with shops struggling to keep Cork gear on the shelves ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

The suspense ahead of the All-Ireland senior hurling final between Cork and Limerick has created great excitement across the county.

Kevin Cummins, director of Cummins Sports, noted the anticipation across Cork ahead of the game.

Today, the U20s are playing in the first of this week’s three All-Ireland finals for Cork — with the minor All-Ireland final to take place on Saturday night, ahead of Sunday’s senior game.

“We can see it in our business,” he said. “There’s a huge surge in business in the city centre generally.

“There’s a feelgood factor in Cork at the moment. We’ve been out of the limelight for so long now and it’s terrific to be back in there again because Cork really is a hurling city.”

Adding to the thrill, Cork’s own Cummins Sports will be the official sliotar supplier for the final, with unique sliotars created for the occasion.

The specially-monogrammed sliotars will include the team names and the name of Kevin’s father, William Cummins, who first made the sliotar in the 1970s.

Four-year-old William Cummins with his Cummins Sports GAA Hurling All-Ireland senior final 2021 sliotor to be used When Cork take on Limerick in Croke Park on Sunday. Also included are Cork supporters, Phil Nason, Ben O'Donnell, Ruth Hickey Ryan Forde and Rory Kennedy. Picture Dan Linehan

“There’s a Cork coat of arms with my father’s name over it — William Cummins — and it was he who first made the Cummins ball back in the 1970s,” explained Kevin Cummins.

Cummins Sports are marking 50 years in business this year and the ball was first used in the All-Ireland final in 1976 when Kevin’s brother Ray Cummins was captain of the Cork team.

The sliotars have been used in every game since 2001, though seeing the Rebel jersey alongside them in Croke Park will make Sunday particularly special.

“It’s a great thrill to see that the ball that my father first made in a shed out the back of the house is now featured on television,” said Kevin Cummins.

The Cummins Sports team is also excited to see the Rebels in Croke Park while all Cork gear is seeing a “huge” surge in popularity ahead of Sunday.

“We’re selling flags and banners and jerseys and tracksuits with Cork emblems on them.

“We can’t keep the Cork supporters gear on the shelves at the moment.

“Cork has been in many All-Irelands before, but we have been out of it so long now, that to see banners and flags on houses around the city and business premises around the city — that isn’t really usual.

“Cork people take it in their stride but this year, they really have got such a kick out of it.”

Mr Cummins added: “It’s great to be back in Croke Park and see Cork on the field for an All-Ireland final with the red jerseys. It’s brilliant.”