APPLICATIONS are being prepared for family members of Cork-based Afghans to avail of the 150 humanitarian visas being provided by the Irish government.

Nasc, the Cork-based NGO that works with immigrants, has been contacted several times in recent days by Afghans in Cork who are concerned for family members in their homeland, after the advance of the Taliban through Afghanistan in recent days.

On Monday, the Government pledged up to 150 humanitarian visas for Afghans under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP)

Fiona Finn, of Nasc, said the NGO is also hoping that a new IRPP Humanitarian Admission Programme could also be put in place for Afghans fleeing the country who have family living here already.

Ms Finn said: “We are getting a lot of phonecalls from people who are upset and distressed and worried about their families. They are very much in shock at the speed at which the Taliban took control. It is a very uncertain future for people there.”

Ms Finn said that some people who have spoken to Nasc have had difficulties in contacting relatives in Afghanistan in recent days.

Nasc and other NGOs throughout Ireland that work with migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees have come together to write to An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, to Heather Humphreys, the justice minister; to Simon Coveney, the foreign affairs minister; to Roderic O’Gorman, the children’s minister, and to James Browne, state justice minister.

While welcoming the allocation of 150 humanitarian visas, the groups are asking Ireland to resettle a minimum of 1,000 Afghan refugees.

The letter says: “We call on Ireland to participate in any wider resettlement-and- relocation scheme that the EU proposes.”

The letter also asks Ireland “to proactively identify people who have worked with the EU, humanitarian organisations, and their partners, and women and girls at risk of persecution”.

According to the agencies, there are currently more than 200 Afghans living in direct provision in Ireland. The letter asks: “We call on the Irish government, the Department of Justice and the International Protection Office to ensure international protection is provided to Afghan protection applicants currently in Ireland through an expedited process.”