What I miss about home is a pint of Beamish and a rainy day, says Cork man living abroad 

THE humour, a pint of Beamish and even a rainy day in the city are just a few of the little things Corkman Phil Cahill has missed while living abroad.

Phil (30), a musician and artist from Whites Cross, has lived on the Canary Islands for around five years.

Currently based in Corralejo, Fuerteventura, Phil left Cork to gig in Irish bars abroad — an adventure that was originally intended to be short-lived.

“Being a musician in a band where we had the opportunity to play in Irish bars abroad, with regular work and good weather, were some of the main contributing factors to leaving in the first place.

“It was only meant to be for a few months.

“However the months turned into a year and it grew hard to turn our backs on playing six nights a week, with no hardship of travelling long distances to and from gigs and dragging gear into venues through wind and rain,” he said.

Difficulties of being away from home

While life for Phil in Fuerteventura has many positives, being away from loved ones in Cork can be difficult, particularly during the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit the island, we were told it would last two weeks and everything would be back to normal.

“I’m not one to panic, so instead of taking one of the emergency flights home, I decided to stick it out and be here for when it reopened and be ready to rock when the bars filled again — still waiting on that.

“However difficult it got, thankfully, it was in this day and age where technology can allow us to be in contact regularly with people all over the world, and with there being no time difference between here and home, it made it easy to phone regularly and have those Zoom parties having a few drinks with friends.

“It’s not the same as being face to face but it was all we could do.

“There are, of course, moments where you’d just love to sit down with someone over a cup of tea or a pint, those kinds of things we all took for granted before all this coronavirus craic.”

With restrictions on international travel now eased, Phil is hoping to get back to Cork towards the end of the year, with plenty of things to pack in once he’s home.

'Plenty I miss about the place'

“I love Cork and am delighted to be from there, so there’s plenty I miss about the place.

“There are fantastic people and some great bars that I look forward to visiting once I’m home.

“Watching Cork from a distance, having lived in the city for the last 10 years before leaving, I love seeing all the new things happening.

“Cork tends to give things a go, and has an open mind as far as cities go, so it’s great to see the different types of food and drink companies opening up and it has come on leaps and bounds in the arts scene.

“It’s a very creative place.

“A few people have brought me out cans of Beamish over the years, but it’s not the same at all, though it was greatly appreciated.

“So I am very much looking forward to a real pint on a cold day.

“These are the small things you miss while being away. I actually miss the rain too, which I never thought I’d say. I’d love a rainy day in Cork city now to be honest.

“I’m also looking forward to heading to West Cork where my mother is from, as it’s probably my favourite place in the world.”